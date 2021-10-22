PM Modi Speech Highlights: From India’s Vaccination Milestone To Diwali Appeal, 10 Points

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed fellow citizens about India’s successful completion of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. Speaking to the public regarding the incredible feat, PM Modi said that it was made possible by the efforts of every individual in the country. He went on to say that the success of the vaccination drive is the face of new India.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said that the vaccination drive’s success is an achievement that belongs to every individual in the country. He added that it was symbolic of the new India that doesn’t back out from a tough aim. The Prime Minister also said that the country is proud of its own vaccination drive which was science-driven and self-made.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi speech today

On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. 100 crore vaccination is not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of India.

100 crore vaccinations is a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. The country’s ability to work hard for the fulfilment of its goals is shown through this success.

There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. Many raised doubts regarding the country’s readiness for making the vaccination drive work here. Indians overcame the hurdles.

India's vaccine campaign is the perfect example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'. The country worked as a unit for its success.

Just like the virus did not choose between people, the vaccine also treated everyone equal. No one was given any special status when it came to the vaccination process.

India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based’. The drive was self-made in India and was completely free for the public. Our first line of defence against the Coronavirus pandemic was public participation.

The time of using materials from other countries has passed and 'Made in India' is now at its best. India is on its path to self-sufficiency and the world is acknowledging it. Indians should take pride in using products made in the country.

The Prime Minister also added that wherever we see, there's only optimism now. Earlier, people spoke about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India'.

Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth, said, PM Modi.

The upcoming festivals must be celebrated with utmost caution. Everyone must take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a priority and urge others to get vaccinated as well. COVID-19 is not over.

(Image: ANI)