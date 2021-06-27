'Every Indian Should Feel Proud Of Tamil Language', Says PM Modi During 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out that was a "big" admirer of Tamil culture and language and said every Indian should cherish and feel proud of the most ancient language in the world.

PM Modi during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme while talking about a letter he'd received from a show's listener, said, "I am a big admirer of Tamil culture. I am a big admirer of Tamil, the oldest language in the world, every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world belongs to our country. I take a lot of pride in Tamil."

"Our mantra should be- India First!": PM Modi

PM Modi said that Guru Prasad, the sender of the letter, has prepared an E-Book by compiling all that the PM has spoken about Tamil Nadu during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme and informed Guru Prasad that he will definitely get the book uploaded on his NAMO App. He also noted that Independence Day is approaching and said the "Amrit Mahotsav" of 75 years of Independence is a big inspiration for everyone.

"Let us learn to live for the country. The struggle for Independence is the story of those who sacrificed their lives and died for the country, we have to make this post-Independence time the story of those who live for the country. Our mantra should be India first. Every decision of ours, every decision should have the basis- India First!," PM Modi said.

On the said radio show, PM Modi has appealed to the youth to research and write the history of the freedom struggle.