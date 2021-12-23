PM Modi Takes Dig At SP In Varanasi, Says Thoughts Made Up Of 'mafiawaad', 'pariwarwaad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, stating that the party's syllabus and dictionary only have the words 'mafia', 'family politics' and 'land grabbing'.

Addressing a massive rally after inaugurating 22 projects worth Rs 870 crore in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Some people get hurt when I talk about the double power of double engine and double development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These people have seen UP politics only with the view of caste, sect, and religion and don't want the state to develop or have its own identity."

"Their syllabus does not have Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas. You all know what their dictionary, body language, and thoughts have - 'mafiawaad', 'pariwarwaad', illegal property occupancy. They have problems with the Purvanchal development & even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we keep gaining blessings, as their anger touches the sky," PM Modi added.

New energy in dairy sector can play major role in uplifting farmers: PM Modi

Informing that milk production in the country has increased by almost 45% in the last six to seven years, Prime Minister Modi said he firmly believes that the new energy in the dairy sector, animal husbandry, white revolution of the country can play a big role in changing the condition of the farmers.

"Today, India produces about 22% of the world's milk. I am happy that today UP is not only the largest milk-producing state in the country but is also very ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector. I firmly believe that the new energy in the dairy sector, animal husbandry, white revolution of the country can play a big role in changing the condition of the farmers. There are many reasons for this belief," PM Modi said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of livestock for the upliftment of farmers. "It is also a big basis for biogas, organic farming, natural farming. Firstly, animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for the small farmers of the country, whose number is more than 100 million. Secondly, India's dairy products have a huge overseas market, in which we have a lot of potential to grow," PM Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurates 22 developmental projects in Varanasi

PM Modi inaugurated a total of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crore in Varanasi. He also laid the foundation stone for the 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park that is expected to help the dairy farmers uplift the economy of the state.

In an effort to boost dairy farming, the Prime Minister transferred Rs 35 crore bonuses to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy and laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

Apart from these, PM Modi also distributed the rural residential rights record - 'Gharauni' - to over 20 lakh people in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and leaders accompanied the Prime Minister at the event.