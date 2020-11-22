PM Modi Wishes 'senior-most, Experienced Leader' Mulayam Singh Yadav On His 82nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh turned 82 on November 22.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he spoke to Mulayam Singh and conveyed best wishes on his birthday. He also praised the SP patriarch as the senior-most and an experienced leader of the country, who is passionate about agriculture and rural development.

Spoke to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the veteran leader on his 82nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav. I wish you good health and long life from Lord Shri Ram," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 82

A blood donation camp has been organized by the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade outside the SP office to mark Mulayam Singh's birthday. As the party founder has not been keeping well these days, several posters were displayed outside the party office wishing him good health.

Mulayam Singh was born in a family of farmers, living in the Saifai village of UP's Etawah district. He is a Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri seat of Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the Chief Minister of the state three times. His son, who now leads the SP Akhilesh Yadav, became the chief minister when the SP party won a majority in 2012.

