PM Modi Thanks B'wood For Their Donations; Says 'India’s Stars Are Playing Starring Role'

PM Modi on Tuesday thanked Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, rapper Badshah, Ranvir Shorey, and Guru Randhawa for their contributions towards PM-CARES Fund.

Whether in cash or kind, more and more personalities from the Indian entertainment industry are coming forward to offer support during the COVID-19 outbreak. Thanking the bollywood celebrities, PM Modi said that they are playing a 'leading role' in raising awareness and have given their 'hard-earned money' to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | COVID-19: Meenakshi Lekhi donates to PM CARES Fund, urges people to follow suit & tag her

India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES. Thanks @nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik and @TheShilpaShetty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.



I thank @Its_Badshah, @RanvirShorey and @GuruOfficial

for contributing to PM-CARES. This will encourage research on defeating Coronavirus. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the death toll due to this deadly virus in the country had risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 pm.

The PM CARES Fund

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and it includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(With PTI inputs)