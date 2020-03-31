COVID-19: Meenakshi Lekhi Donates To PM CARES Fund, Urges People To Follow Suit & Tag Her

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday donated Rs 1 crore from her MPLADS fund and one-month salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against the Coronavirus crisis. She also donated Rs 101 as a micro-donation.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi urged the people to donate to the PM CARES Fund and stated that "every rupee is material." Further, she asked the people to share and tag her after donating at least Rs 100.

PM CARES, Iam sure so do you ! Please donate. I have contributed 1 CR from MPLAD & one month salary also 101 Rs as micro donation.Every drop matters to fill the pitcher & every rupee is material. Whoever watches this video please push it and tag me after donating at least 100 Rs. pic.twitter.com/DryjzSUclZ — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) March 31, 2020

The PM CARES Fund

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Coronavirus Pandemic

As of date, India has reported over 1,200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar, apart from barring all incoming international flights. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

At present, there are around 786,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,830 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,660 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh people infected with the virus.

