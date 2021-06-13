PM Modi Thanks G7 Nations As Summit Concludes, Highlights India's 'civilizational Ethos'

After addressing the G7 members on the second day of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave details of his address. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he detailed the two sessions he addressed- Building Back Together—Open Societies and Economies’ and ‘Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature’. He said in the tweets that he was 'happy' to address the sessions.

PM Modi details on his address at the G7 summit

Was happy to address the @G7 Session on Open Societies as a Lead Speaker. Democracy and freedom are part of India's civilizational ethos, and find expression in the vibrancy and diversity of India's society. https://t.co/Tjw5vPcGxr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2021

In the tweet, PM Modi attached the press release that detailed the two sessions. About the session on Open Societies, where he was invited as a Lead Speaker, as per the release, the PM recalled that democracy and freedom were a part of India’s civilization ethos. He shared the concern expressed by several Leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks and stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting them.

Highlighting the non-democratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, PM called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of Open Societies. The leaders adopted the ‘Open Societies Statement’ at the end of the meeting.

Also participated in the @G7 session on Climate and reiterated India's strong commitment to climate action. India is the only G20 country on track to meet its Paris Commitments. And Indian Railways is committed to "Net Zero" by 2030. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2021

Next in the press release, were details on the session on climate change. PM Modi, as per the press release, in that session highlighted that the planet's atmosphere, biodiversity, and oceans can not be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on climate change. Speaking about India's unwavering commitment to climate action, he mentioned the commitment by Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030.

PM Modi also stressed that India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments. Taking note of the increasing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives nurtured by India i.e. the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, he stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance, and called for a holistic approach towards climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem- mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice, and lifestyle change.

UK PM Boris Johnson expresses regrets on PM Modi not being able to attend in person

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Additional Secretary P Harish revealed that British PM Boris Johnson expressed regret for not being able to welcome PM Modi in person for the G7 Summit. However, Boris Johnson was understanding and supportive of PM Modi's decision of not attending the G7 Summit in person, the MEA Additional Secretary added.

The MEA has further said that India's engagement with G7 and guest countries stands on its own and this was for the first time that India has been engaged in ministerial & working-level tracks as a guest country."Our engagement was fruitful, productive and we hope to take forward our engagement in various initiatives including in the run-up to COP26," MEA said.

(Credit-AP/ANI/@NarendraModiTwitter)