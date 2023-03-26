PM Modi To Address 99th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat At 11, BJP All Set For Grand 100th

The third Mann Ki Baat of 2023 and the 99th edition of the radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired today, March 26, at 11 a.m.

The show where PM Modi interacts with the nation will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and Newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Besides the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme held on the last Sunday, through which PM Modi addresses the nation on different themes and issues. Its first episode aired on October 3, 2014.

The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat

The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat will be aired on April 30, and the BJP is all geared up to make special arrangements for the grand radio show. The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat will be aired not only in India but in other nations as well. BJP is set to broadcast the 100th episode at more than 1 lakh booths in an effort to make it a success. The goal is to knit the nation together and advance by bringing everyone together.

Speaking to the agency, a BJP source said, "The purpose of broadcasting this programme across the world is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a global leader. All the countries appreciate the work of the prime minister. People want to hear him. Our aim is to broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat to as many countries as possible. Notable names that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken in the Mann Ki Baat series will be honoured and welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their states. Plans are being made to welcome these remarkable unsung heroes in Delhi as well. Along with all this, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat will be heard."

In every Lok Sabha, 100 individuals will sit and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, in which various groups of medical professionals, engineers, educators, and social workers will listen to this programme and that of all other facets of society. In addition, those who receive the Padma Bhushan or the Padma Vibhushan will also be recognised and heard.

BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in charge of the Mann Ki Baat programme.