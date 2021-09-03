PM Modi To Address International Climate Summit 2021; Focus On India's Hydrogen Power

As India is all set to host a conference of the International Climate Summit 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the summit on 3 September, Friday. Other than the Prime Minister, several other eminent personalities from across the country will be present at the event.

India hosts International Climate Summit 2021

PM Modi in his address on the International Climate Summit 2021 will focus on India's current hydrogen ecosystem and how hydrogen power will help in fulfilling the country's energy needs. Many other agendas will also be addressed during the meeting which is a part of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Environment Committee in partnership with Invest India.

Representatives from several industries including automobile, energy, and other high-ranking industries will address the event. Some of these will include Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Power Minister Rajkumar Singh, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav among others.

Earlier on 15 August, PM Modi announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission and said that the government aims towards making India a global hub of hydrogen production and an efficient exporter of green hydrogen.

International Climate Summit 2021

The International Climate Summit 2021 is set to witness several major discussions on worldwide collaborations.

Several major personalities including Nobel Prize winners, policymakers, regulatory agencies, industry leaders, experts, and scientists from the global clean energy industry will come together to reach a consensus on climate change and sustainability issues. Therefore, the conference aims to establish an action-oriented, India-centric approach to developing self-reliance in the hydrogen ecosystem and solutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image Credits: Shutterstock/PTI)