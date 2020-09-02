PM Modi To Address Third US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, September 3, organisers of the summit announced on Tuesday. PM Modi's address will signify the importance of US-India relations in the present challenging situation, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.

'win-win partnership'

"We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," Aghi said.

"It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails," he said after USISPF announced PM Modi's address to the summit.

READ | Consider more legally viable options for providing GST dues to states: Kejriwal to PM Modi

The week-long summit titled 'US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges' commenced on August 31 and will end on September 4, 2020. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the discussion on Monday whereas Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the summit on Tuesday.

The summit is also being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders. The summit highlights on the areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.

READ | GST compensation: KCR requests PM Modi to reverse 'states should borrow' decision

About USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization with the main objective of strengthening the United States-India bilateral and strategic partnership. The Executive Board came together in 2017 to establish USISPF with the goal of enabling business and governments to collaborate and create significant opportunities that can positively change the lives of citizens.

The formation of USISPF indicates a new chapter in U.S.-India relations. Dedicated to strengthening economic and commercial ties, USISPF plays an important role in fostering a robust and dynamic relationship between the two countries through policy advocacy that will lead to stimulating economic growth, employment-creation, entrepreneurship, and innovation to create a more inclusive society.

READ | Pence describes President Trump and PM Modi as 'larger than life figures'

READ | PM Modi mourns Pranab Mukherjee's demise, calls him a 'scholar par excellence'