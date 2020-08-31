PM Modi Mourns Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Calls Him A 'scholar Par Excellence'

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and extended his condolences to the latter's kin and admirers. He observed that Mukherjee had left an indelible mark on India's development trajectory. Terming him as a "towering statesman", the PM mentioned that Mukherjee was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of the society. Recalling Mukherjee's tenure as an outstanding parliamentarian, he noted that the former made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries.

According to PM Modi, the former President not only made the Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to the common person but also made it a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science, and literature. Acknowledging the senior Congress leader's wise counsel on key policy matters, he said that he was blessed to have the guidance and support of Mukherjee after taking over as the PM in 2014. The PM maintained that he would always cherish his interactions with the former President.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Illustrious career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He served as a Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament. The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.

