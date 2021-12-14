PM Modi & CMs Of 12 BJP-ruled States To Hold Conclave On Day 2 In Varanasi; Schedule Here

On the second day of his Varanasi tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a conference of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states, as well as the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan. PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at roughly 3:30 p.m., according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as well as Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland, will meet in a conclave.

According to the PMO, the conference will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of fostering a "team India" culture.

PM's schedule for Day 2 in Varanasi

8.40 AM - Arrival at Circuit House

8.50 AM - Arrival at BLW Guest House

2.50 PM - Departure from Varanasi to Umrah

3.20 PM - Arrival at Umrah Helipad

3.30 TO 4.30 PM - To attend a public event

4.35 PM - Swarved Mahamandir Dham

4.45 PM - Departure from Umrah

5.05 PM - Arrival at Varanasi Airport

5.05 to 5.15 PM - Departure from Varanasi

On Tuesday morning, the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good administration to Prime Minister Modi. On Tuesday, the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will pay a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi is currently in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on a two-day visit. He inaugurated phase 1 of the newly completed Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the first day of his visit, which cost roughly Rs 339 crores.

On Monday, the Prime Minister arrived at Varanasi about 11 a.m. and began his day by praying at the Kaal Bhairav temple. He then took a boat from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and bathe in the Ganges. Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. He had lunch with the employees working in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Later that day, the Prime Minister took a boat journey from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat, where he was to participate in the Ganga aarti. When the Prime Minister arrived, he boarded the Vivekanand Cruise. Adityanath, other chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other BJP leaders accompanied him.

Thousands of clay lamps, lights, and flower arrangements were used to illuminate the ghat. On the banks of the Ganges, the Prime Minister watched a 'Ganga Aarti.' PM Modi then presided over a six-hour meeting with the BJP's Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. He then inspected significant development projects in Varanasi and paid a visit to the Banaras railway station after the meeting.

Vihangam Yoga is an Indian yoga and meditation school with over 50 branches around the world. It proposes to teach centuries-old Indian meditation practice. Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj created the institution in 1924, and it now has over 60,000,000 students.

Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj resurrected Vihangam Yoga, an ancient meditation method. In 2013, the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) granted Sadguru Sadafal Deo Vihangam Yoga Sansthan in Allahabad "special consultative status," along with 160 other organisations.

