PM Modi To Chair Annual DGPs, IGPs Conference In Lucknow Ahead Of UP Polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022', in the poll-bound state in November. Preparations are being made in Lucknow for the annual conference which is likely to be held between November 20 to 22. In the three-day conference, various sessions will be held to discuss on modernisation of police, terrorism and internal security.

The conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau will be chaired by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It will be attended by Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Investigation agencies, National Security Agency (NSA) and state Director Generals of Police (DGPs).

"It will be the first time when a conference will be chaired by Prime Minister in which police heads from the entire country will be coming to Lucknow for the conference," a senior official informed ANI.

Meanwhile, on October 21, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak had said that the party is planning to run a 15-day campaign in the state starting from October 17 till October 31 as a part of the Assembly elections strategy. The party will be organising several meetings and conferences through the campaign which will help them to reach out to the people from backward classes, schedule caste, and scheduled tribes. A total of 24 meetings and conferences will be held followed by 100 more programs in 100 days till January 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting the upcoming election next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Singh Yadav has said that his party will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP.

Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state, making an attempt for a solo return. Congress has already announced that it will reserve 40% seats for women candidates in the assembly polls.

(With ANI Inputs)