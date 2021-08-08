PM Modi To Chair Open Debate At UNSC; Maritime Security, Terrorism To Be Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual open debate focused on global cooperation for maritime security on Monday, August 9, as part of the signature events being organised by India at the United Nations Security Council. India holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.



The high-level debate on the topic “Enhancing Maritime Security – A case for International Cooperation” will be part of the UNSC's agenda item of maintenance of international peace and security.

“This would be the first time that an Indian prime minister would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing on Thursday.

“As part of our presidency, we are organising signature events on three focus areas that we have chosen: maritime security, peacekeeping operations, and counter-terrorism. On the other two focus areas, we are planning physical meetings chaired by the external affairs minister," he added.

While the UNSC has discussed maritime security in the past and adopted resolutions on certain aspects, this time India is looking to address various dimensions of the issue in a holistic manner and through international cooperation.

The open debate is expected to discuss issues like piracy, use of the seas to conduct crimes, narcotics trafficking, psychotropic substances, use of firearms, and illegal fishing. As per officials, these issues have implications for the livelihood and security of coastal communities, international trade, and energy security.

India at UNSC

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(With inputs from agency)