PM Modi To Commence '3-day, 3-nation' Trip To Europe Tomorrow, To Address Indian Diaspora

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commence his first foreign trip in 2022. From May 2 to May 4, PM Modi will visit France, Germany, and Denmark. Further, as a part of the three-nation journey, the Prime Minister will address the Indian Diaspora in Berlin and Copenhagen. According to the government sources on Saturday, Prime Minister will have 25 intense engagements during his three-day trip, where he would spend over 65 hours, PTI reported.

Furthermore, PM Modi will meet and engage with eight world leaders from seven nations during meetings, both bilateral and multilateral, as well as would connect with 50 global business executives, the sources added. Besides the bilateral discussions with leaders from several nations, two high-profile events have also been scheduled, ANI reported.

In addition to this, PM Modi will speak to the Indian community in Berlin on May 2 in front of a crowd of roughly 2000 people. Prime Minister is slated to remain at the location for an hour, according to sources familiar with the situation, and his presentation to the Indian Diaspora would last for around 45 minutes.

Rajesh Nair, one of the volunteers for the event, told ANI, “We are very excited to have Prime Minister in our midst. Artists from all over the place have been brought in for cultural performances, which will be brief. People here are really looking to hear what the Prime Minister speaks about his vision.”

A similar event has been scheduled for May 3 in Copenhagen, with an estimated attendance of 1500 people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Germany first, then to Denmark, with a quick stopover in Paris on his way back on May 4, PTI reported. PM Modi will stay in Germany and Denmark for one night each.

PM Modi's trip to Europe

Before his trip to the nations, PM Modi said in a statement, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”

According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will conduct bilateral meetings with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Following that, the Prime Minister will proceed to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen.

Indian Prime Minister will also meet with other Nordic leaders, including Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. On his way back on May 4, 2022, the Prime Minister will make a brief stop in Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

“President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other,” PM Modi said in his statement.

