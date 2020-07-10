PM Modi To Dedicate World Bank-awarded 750 MW Rewa Solar Project To The Nation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 750 MW Solar Project to the nation on Friday. The project, set up at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh represents India's commitment to achieve the target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022.

The Rewa Solar Project consists of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside the solar park. The park covers a total area of 1500 hectare. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) developed the project in partnership with UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Central Financial Assistance of Rs 138 crore was provided to RUMSL for developing the park.

The Rewa Solar Project is the first in India to break the grid parity barrier. It is expected to reduce carbon emission equivalent to 15 lakh ton of CO2 per year. World Bank Group President has also awarded the project for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister's "A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings".

"The project is also the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the State, i.e. Delhi Metro, which will get 24 per cent of energy from the project with remaining 76 per cent being supplied to the State DISCOMs of Madhya Pradesh," the Prime Minister's Office said.

UN Secretary General praises India

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday praised India for its efforts in the field of renewable energy even during the pandemic period. While speaking at International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit, Guterres said that solar auctions have become more popular even admist the pandemic. He noted that "India serves as good example" in this field.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York tweeted a 13-second video of the UN Secretary General’s speech and quoted him saying: "The seeds of change are there. Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example".

In September 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations.

