Indian Railways Push Towards ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission; Stations To Run On Solar Power

In a major step towards sustainable energy and India's mantra of self-reliance, the Indian Railways have decided to solarize railway stations by utilizing vacant lands for Renewable Energy (RE) projects. The move aims at transforming Railways to a complete 'Green Mode of Transportation.' The use of solar power will also help in achieving the conversion of Indian Railways to ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission Railway.

The Indian Railways have already begun procuring energy from solar projects which include the 3 MWp solar plant set up at MCF Raebareilly in Uttar Pradesh. About 100 MWp rooftop solar systems have already been commissioned on various stations and buildings of Indian Railways. Similarly, one project of 1.7 MWp at Bina (Madhya Pradesh) has been installed and is currently under extensive testing. The project is expected to be commissioned within 15 days.

Expected to save Rs 1.37 cr annually

The 1.7 MWp project at Bina has been set up in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It involves the adoption of innovative technology for converting Direct Current (DC) to single-phase Alternating Current (AC) for feeding directly to Railway’s overhead traction system. The solar power plant has been established near the Bina Traction Sub Station (TSS). It can produce approximately 25 lakh units of energy annually and is expected to save around Rs 1.37 Crore for Railways every year.

In addition to this, two pilot projects for the scheme of land-based solar plants for meeting electric traction energy requirements of Indian Railways are under implementation. One of them is a 50 MWp solar power plant on vacant unused land at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) which shall be connected with Central Transmission Utility (CTU) and is targeted to be commissioned before March 31, 2021. The 2 MWp solar plant at Diwana (Haryana) which shall be connected to State Transmission Utility (STU) is expected to be commissioned before August 31, 2020.

Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL) aims to further proliferate the use of solar energy on a mega scale. REMCL has already floated tenders for 2 GW of solar projects for Indian Railways to be installed on unutilised railway lands. Another tender for the installation of 1 GW solar plants along Railway tracks is also planned to be released soon by the REMCL.

