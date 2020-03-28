'Govt Had No Contingency Plan': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over Migrant Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Modi government over the handling of the migrant crisis across India due to the coronavirus lockdown alleging that the government "had no contingency plans in place for this exodus". Thousands of migrant labourers mostly from northern states like UP and Bihar began leaving cities like Delhi, Noida and Kolkata following the declaration of the lockdown.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that it is "shameful" to have allowed Indians "to be treated this way", referring to the migrants walking back to their native towns on national highways as transport services remain suspended amid the lockdown. The Wayanad MP also shared a video showing thousands of people with their families and bags at a place which remains unclear.

Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus. pic.twitter.com/sjHBFqyVZk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. As of date, over 870 positive cases have been reported of COVID-19 — 80 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date.

