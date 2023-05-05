PM Modi To Hold Public Rally In Rajasthan's Sirohi District On May 10

Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally on Abu Road in Sirohi district on May 10, BJP state president C P Joshi said Friday.

The PM will begin his visit by first offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple.

Before the rally, he will inaugurate some development works, and visit Brahma Kumaris, Joshi said.

This will be Modi's third rally this year in the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are due later this year.

Modi had addressed a public programme in Bhilwara in January to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan revered by Gurjar community, while in February, he addressed a public meeting in Dausa after dedicating Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.