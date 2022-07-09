PM Modi To Inaugurate Deoghar Int'l Airport, Development Projects Next Week; 1st Pics Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the much-awaited Deoghar Airpot in Jharkhand next week. The airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand next week on 12 July to lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore.

(Deoghar Airport premises, Image: Twitter@ANI)

(Deoghar Airport Terminal Building, Image: Twitter@ANI)

(Deoghar Airport Boarding Gate, Image: Twitter@ANI)

(The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually; Image: Twitter@ANI)

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

“As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport," the PMO release notified.

The PMO release further notified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and will also inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The new projects in Jharkhand are a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity, and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. They will help significantly in socio-economic prosperity in the region, the release said.

Deoghar airport to be the second international airport

According to officials, the Deoghar airport is ready to become operational as two flight run trials have been successful and it is set to become the second international airport in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda international airport in Ranchi.

The Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, Airport Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar, Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, state director general of police Neeraj Sinha and other top officers took stock of the completed and ongoing works in the airport premises during the day.

Moreover, officials inspected the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station, power station, approach road, the runaway of Deoghar airport among other facilities, the official release stated.

The airport has been built on 657 acres at a cost of ₹401 crores with a 2500m long runway that can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus planes (A320). It has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time, according to the release. The airport's design is eco-friendly and it is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The design of the terminal building is inspired by the spire of the famed Baba Baidyanath temple in the state. Local tribal art, handicrafts and photographs of local tourist spots are displayed inside the airport which reflects the culture of the region, the release added.

Image Credit: Twitter@ANI