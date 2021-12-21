PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones For Multiple Projects In Varanasi On Dec 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday at around 1 PM to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores. The development projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi include the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one Sewage Treatment Plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 sites under Smart City Mission.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Union Education Ministry’s Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore. He will also inaugurate Teachers Education Centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies. PM Modi will also inaugurate residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi. In order to boost tourism, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

PM Modi to inaugurate 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital

In a bid to improve the connectivity of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lane’ road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. In the health sector, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects of Doctors hostel, a Nurses hostel and shelter home at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre. Furthermore, he will inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. The foundation stone of Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra will be laid down by Prime Minister Modi.

PM to lay foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’

In order to strengthen the rural economy, Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at Uttar Pradesh's State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. The Dairy spread across 30 acres of land will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will be equipped with processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day. In addition to laying the foundation stone of Banas Dairy, Modi is also scheduled to digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Biogas based Electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar, Varanasi.

PM Modi to distribute rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’

He will also launch a Portal and Logo, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and dedicate it to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products. Modi will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to more than 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.