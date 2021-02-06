PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Key Projects During His Visit To Assam & Bengal On Feb 7

During his visit to Assam and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to make major announcements on Sunday and will also lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia. In the first leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam's Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur districts. He will also launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for several key projects

Later on his way to poll-bound West Bengal, PM Modi on Sunday evening will inaugurate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, this terminal will have a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum and will help to supply LPG to households in Bengal and other eastern and north-eastern states.

Under Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, Narendra Modi will launch the Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section. This pipeline connection is spread across 348 km and was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. In addition to contributing to the revival of the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant in Jharkhand, this pipeline will also supply gas to the Matix Fertilizer Plant in Bengal's Durgapur. The Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section will also cater to the gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Indian Oil Corporation's Haldia Refinery in West Bengal. According to the information shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this unit will have a capacity of 270,000 metric tonnes per anum. Once commissioned, the unit is expected to save USD 185 million in foreign exchange. The Prime Minister will also commission a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Benga's Haldia on National Highway (NH) 41. Built at a cost of Rs 190 crore, the railway overbridge-cum-flyover is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas.

A charged-up West Bengal ahead of polls

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

