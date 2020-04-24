PM Modi To Interact With Village Panchayats Via Video Conferencing; All Sarpanchs To Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address village panchayats across the country on Friday to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day at 11 am. Due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown, PM Modi will interact with the participants through video-conference. All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms, the official statement said.

At 11 AM today, PM @narendramodi would be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2020

Those Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with PM @narendramodi will be doing so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2020

READ | IIT Delhi's Covid Test Gets ICMR Nod After Differentiating Virus From Other Coronaviruses

To mark the occasion, PM Modi will launch a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app. The unified portal is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide the village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, the statement said. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

Demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of the latest surveying methods -- drone technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and the Survey of India.

READ | 'Weekly Doubling Rate Improved From 6.3 Days To 10.13 Days': Amitabh Kant

National Panchayati Raj Day

To mark the occasion, every year the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best-performing panchayats, states and Union Territories under the Incentivisation of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving the delivery of services and public goods.

This year, three such awards -- Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalised, the statement said.

READ | COVID-19: White House Passes $480 Billion Package To Deliver Aid To Small Businesses

READ | 'What's The Exit Plan For COVID-19 Lockdown', Congress Asks Centre