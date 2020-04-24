'Weekly Doubling Rate Improved From 6.3 Days To 10.13 Days': Amitabh Kant

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, CEO of the NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Friday said that the weekly doubling rate of the COVID-19 cases has been improved. Taing to the microblogging site, Kant shared a graph of the data and said that over 314 districts in the countries have reported zero cases, whereas, 225 districts have reported less than 10 cases in the country.

Good news is that 314 districts have 0 cases & 225 districts have < 10 cases. We must ruthlessly monitor 27 districts with high cases. Last 4 days, 1,00,000 more tests were done.Weekly doubling rate has improved from 6.3 days in week eleven to 10.13 days in week twelve #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Z2kINM7J5s — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 23, 2020

ICMR on Coronavirus curve

In a major boost to India's battle against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, on Thursday, stated that India's recovery rate has increased to 19.89 per cent. Moreover, he added that India witnessed a growth of 1409 cases in the past 24 hours and the tally lies at 21,393 cases. Moreover, he revealed that 78 districts have not reported a single COVID case in the past 14 days.

CK Mishra- Union Environment Secretary and the Chairman of Empowered Group 2 set up by the Centre said that 13915 tests on 23rd April. On 22nd, more than 5 lakh tests done in total. We are today at the half-million mark with testing. We need to ramp it up for the future.

Further, he mentioned that 4-4.5 per cent of people who tested turned positive and even today the ratio stays the same. On a global comparison, we seem to be doing well with our strategy with linear growth. The testing strategy has been focused, but it has been an evolving strategy. The isolation facility is the basic care facility we have. The number of dedicated hospitals increased 3.5 times and isolation wards increased 3.6 times, he added.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 16,689 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 4,324 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5652. 686 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia, and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

