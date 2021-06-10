PM Modi To Join G7 Summit In UK Virtually On June 12 & 13, After UK PM's Special Invite

Accepting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's invite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 meet on June 12 and June 13, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed. PM Modi was originally scheduled to visit the UK in-person after PM Johnson extended the 'special invite'. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, PM Modi had decided against it.

"In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 &13, virtually. This is the second time PM will be participating in G7," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has confirmed.

Apart from this, the MEA has confirmed that India will be given a part of the 500 million COVID-19 vaccines pledged to other nations by the United States of America. MEA spokesperson Bagchi on Thursday said that India is awaiting the details and timelines for the same.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had first postponed his visit to India due to the prevailing COVID situation and subsequent restrictions imposed in the UK and then called off his visit due to the lethal second COVID wave in India. The two countries had then held a virtual summit with both the Prime Ministers adopting an "ambitious Roadmap 2030" for elevating India-UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Ahead of the G7 meet, health ministers and representatives held separate meetings and deliberations in the run-up to the summit event.

Significantly, the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Central Bank Governors Communiqué reached a landmark agreement on June 5 to seek higher global taxation on multinational businesses including Google, Apple and Amazon. In a massive development that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars for governments to cope up with economic distress caused by COVID-19, G7 nations consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, decided to back a minimum global corporate rate of at least 15% and for firms to pay more tax in the markets they choose to sell goods and services in.

Australia and South Korea invited for G7

Apart from India, the United Kingdom had extended invite to Australia and South Korea as well to attend the G7 summit. Increasing the number of member nations to 10, the UK Prime Minister termed the summit as 'D 10' signifying, the top 10 democracies of the world. These include UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada. The proposal to expand the 47th G7 summit aimed at countering the expansionist attitude of China and channelling investments into other telecommunication companies within the 10 members seeking an alternative supplier for 5G equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic and climate change are expected to be the top-most agendas of the 47th G7 summit. British PM Boris Johnson has pledged to call for the G7 to work on a global approach to pandemics to ensure an equal global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and to prevent future pandemics including a 5-point plan. International co-ordination on economic policies is also expected to be discussed.