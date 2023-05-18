PM Modi To Launch Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Train On May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat express to run between Puri and Howrah on Thursday, May 18. The prime minister is also expected to lay foundation stones of various railway projects worth Rs 8,000 crore through video conference. The projects include the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations.

According to the information shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi, during the event will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah. This new Vande Bharat Express train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts in Odisha and West Medinipur, East Medinipur districts in West Bengal.

Puri, Cuttack railway stations to be redeveloped with world-class modern amenities

The train is likely to provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, which is expected to further boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Apart from flagging off the Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations as well. It is being said that the redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities to provide a world class experience to the rail passengers.

PM Modi will also dedicate 100% electrification of the rail network in Odisha, which will reduce the operating and maintenance cost, further reducing reliance on imported crude oil. Additionally, he will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda, the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.

These new rail lines will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections.

Notably, the state of Odisha will see assembly polls next year just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.