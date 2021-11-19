PM Modi To Reach Jhansi Today; Will Lay Foundation Stone For Defence Industrial Corridor

As a part of the concluding event of the three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Jhansi on November 19, the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The 400 crore project is a major move by the Central government aimed towards achieving strategic independence.

Meanwhile, the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' organised by the Ministry of Defence along with the Uttar Pradesh government was inaugurated on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and further marks the beginning of a significant project.

I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India’s defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor will have its nodes at Agra, Jhansi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Lucknow and the Jhansi node will be established over nearly 1,034 hectares of land made available by the state government. As a part of it, Bharat Dynamics Limited, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) will be setting up a plant for the propulsion system for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in Jhansi.



The facility will be spread across 183 acres of the land and involve an investment of Rs 400 crore. The project is also looking forward to providing direct employment to 150 people and indirect employment to around 500 people, the Defence Ministry informed in a statement.

PM Modi to launch several Defence Ministry initiatives in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will reach Jhansi on Friday will be participating in several other events, including the launch of other initiatives under the Ministry of Defence at a grand ceremony organised at Jhansi Fort.

Thereafter, PM Modi will hand over the indigenously designed and developed equipment to the Armed Forces Service Chiefs and will further launch numerous programmes during the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' with an aim to boost security apparatus and make India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector.

The programme in Jhansi will be very special for our defence sector. Numerous projects will be launched during the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ These projects are aimed at boosting our security apparatus and making India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2021

PM Modi through his official Twitter handle also informed that he will inaugurate various development projects in Mahoba and Jhansi on Friday which will benefit the Bundelkhand region. Meanwhile, the event will see the participation of several eminent leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others.

