PM Modi To Review Namami Gange Project During Kanpur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will review the progress of the Namami Gange project aimed at cleaning River Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He will chair the first meeting of the National Council for Ganga (NCG) and will cruise on the Ganga to asses changes achieved under Namai Gange in past few years. The meeting will also be attended by chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

Several Union ministers, including Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, senior central and state officers will be attending the NCG meeting. The meeting will start at 10 am at the Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, as per reports. For the cruise, PM Modi will be accompanied by Union ministers and chief ministers of the three states.

Yogi on Namami Gange programme

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that river Ganga was much cleaner today due to the Namami Gange programme. He was visiting the Ganga Barrage in Kanpur.

"The Namami Gange programme was started and given momentum by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to clean the river Ganga which is considered equivalent to a mother in India. I thank Narendra Modiji for starting this movement in the country which has led to a much cleaner river, the fish have started being found again in the dead zones here," Adityanath told a news agency. CM Adityanath added that the closure of sewers and drains, which used to add pollutants in the rivers, was making a remarkable difference in the water body's condition.

About Namami Gange Programme

Namami Gange Programme is a flagship program approved by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to accomplish the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. Its implementation has been divided into Entry-Level Activities (for immediate visible impact), Medium-Term Activities (to be implemented within 5 years of time frame) and Long-Term Activities (to be implemented within 10 years). National Mission for Clean Ganga, endeavors to deploy the best available knowledge and resources across the world for Ganga rejuvenation. Clean Ganga has been a perennial attraction for many international countries that have expertise in river rejuvenation.

