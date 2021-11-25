PM Modi To Take Part In Constitution Day Celebrations At Parliament & SC On Nov 26

Commemorating Constitution Day on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes that will be organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan. The itinerary stated that after President Ram Nath Kovind's speech to mark the day, the nation will join him in reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 am in the Central Hall of Parliament while Lok Sabha Speaker and Om Birla Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will address the programme.

President Kovind to launch digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates which comprises the digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India and an amended version of the live document logging all amendments to date. As per the official statement, the President will further inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy' to increase the general public's awareness in relation to the supreme source of law.

Additionally, the press release stated that PM Modi will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court at 5:30 pm in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bawan in the national capital. Notably, all judges of the Apex Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India and prominent members of the legal fraternity will mark the gathering on Constitution Day.

India celebrates Constitution Day

To commemorate the drafting and adoption of the Constitution of the country by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 and its implementation on November 26, 1950, the nation celebrates the day on November 26. Its observation began in 2015 under the vision of PM Modi who sought full recognition of the significance of the historic event and date.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on November 19, 2015, had notified the decision of GoI to celebrate the 26th day of November each year as Constitution Day to promote Constitutional values amongst citizens.

Constitution of India

India's Constitution, the longest written constitution in the world, is regarded as the foundation and source of all statutory provisions of the country. The supreme source of law lays down the basic framework enumerating rights and duties of citizens, powers of governmental institutions, political code and structure, directive principles and most importantly, the science behind any existing or upcoming legislation is derived from this living document. The Constitution of India is a living document as it can be amended against an evolving society.

After studying constitutions of nearly 60 countries, the father of the Constitution of India, Dr Br Ambedkar headed the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly. The document was prepared in a span of three years after holding eleven sessions in the Assembly by 389-member assembly which was reduced to 299 after the partition of India.