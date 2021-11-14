PM Modi Transfers First Installment Of PMAY-G To 1.47 Lakh Beneficiaries In Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first installment of his flagship programme -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) -- to the beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday. According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, the 1st installment of more than Rs 700 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries on the day.

PM Modi will address the same through video conferencing at 1 PM and will further address the beneficiaries along with that transfer the amount. Meanwhile, many leaders including Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh will be present at the event.

At 1 PM today, the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) would be given to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. This will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state. https://t.co/YCQSDZL4od — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

Calling it a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state, the PMO statement further added that following the Prime Minister's intervention and taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of the state, the definition of 'kuccha' houses has been specifically changed for Tripura. It has enabled a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance for constructing a 'pucca' house.

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin

With the aim of fulfilling the 'Housing for All' scheme by 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) is a flagship programme of the central government introduced for providing pucca houses in the rural areas with basic amenities. The scheme is meant for people not having a house or living in kuccha houses.

As a part of it, financial assistance of up to Rs 2,00,000 will be provided to the below poverty line families for the construction of pucca houses.

The homes built under the scheme were earlier limited to the maximum size of 20 square metres. But, now it has been extended to 25 square metres.



Image: PTI/Twitter/@MyGovIndia