PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 1st Global Innovation Summit For Pharma Sector On Nov 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector on Thursday, November 18. This summit for the pharma fraternity is a first of its kind event and will be held via video conferencing over two days. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) while putting out a release on the same mentioned that the summit was a distinctive initiative that aimed to indulge key Indian and international stakeholders.

Investors from the government, industry, academia, investors and researchers are welcome to this two day summit to discuss and strategise priorities in a bid to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the sector, the release added. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be a part of the innauguratiion.

First Pharma Summit to leverage Make in India initiative

PM Modi will take part in the inauguration of the first of its kind pharma summit on November 18. The summit is a two day flagship event that will strengthen the Indian pharmaceutical industry

and refine the sector's position in R&D and Innovation. This summit will also discuss ways to champion the Centre's initiative of Make In India and Discover in India.

The key objectives of the firsr global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector are:

To take stock and discuss recommendations that will help to improve the innovation landscape in India.

To share learnings and emerging trends in the global innovation landscape.

To provide platform for entrepreneurs and researchers to showcase their ideas.

Global Innovation Summit

The Global Innovation Summit is a two-day event that will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PMO stated.

This first of its kind event will witness the participation of leading members from domestic and global pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers. Dignitaries from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins Institute, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes are said to be a part of this event. The global innovation summit will highlight opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has substantial growth potential.

With inputs from PTI

Image: ANI/PTI