PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On July 15; Inaugurate Projects Worth Around Rs. 15 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on July 15, 2021 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. He will be inaugurating the Rudraksha International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit. The convention centre was built previously with the help of Japan and now will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Ambassador of Japan to India. After the inauguration ceremony, a video message of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is also set to be broadcasted there.

To ensure proper security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will be reaching Varanasi by Tuesday evening and prepare a blueprint for the security at the venue. PM Modi's Varanasi visit is a major step for the Union Government as the state is ready to enter the Assembly elections next year. The current ruling party BJP is looking to make a comeback with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his second tenure.

Projects inauguration schedule of PM Modi in Varanasi

According to an official press release, PM Modi will be inaugurating all the projects at 11 am 12.15 pm and 2 pm in Varanasi.

At 11 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects costs around Rs 1500 crore. The public projects include a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessles for tourism development on River Ganga and three lanes flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. Projects worth around Rs. 744 crores will be inaugurated. Furthermore, he will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores which include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

At around 2 PM, he will examine the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Banaras Hindu University. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness in the city.

(IMAGE: PTI)