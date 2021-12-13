PM Modi Unveils Phase 1 Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor In Varanasi In A Grand Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in the presence of senior BJP leaders, priests, and saints in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The grand ceremony, which was also live-streamed at 51,000 different locations, also marked the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP president JP Nadda, along with other prominent leaders.

There has been a palpable excitement among the citizens of the temple town, as saints, seers, shopkeepers, hotel owners, and others were also eagerly waiting for the inauguration day. The inauguration of the state of art infrastructure surrounding the Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the Dashashwamedh Ghat came ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for 2022.

PM Modi on a two-day visit to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday started his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. On the first day of his visit, he inaugurated the first phase newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and will further engage in several other events scheduled for the day.

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi ahead of the inauguration and later offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after taking a dip in the holy river Ganga.

Meanwhile, the PM is also scheduled to attend the Ganga Aarti on a ro-ro vessel in the evening further concluding his schedule for the day. On his second day of visit on December 14, Tuesday, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. Apart from that, he is also slated to participate in a conclave attended by chief ministers and Deputy chief ministers from various states.

Inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

The Kashi Vishwanath temple, considered one of the most important pilgrim destinations, attracts lakhs of devotees every year. PM Modi visualised the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project to facilitate the pilgrims and the devotees of Baba Vishwanath who had to face congested streets and surroundings while visiting the temple. The project, which aims to create an easily accessible pathway connecting the temple with the banks of river Ganga, was personally monitored by the PM, who constantly gave inputs and insights on further improvement. The project was also designed to provide easy access for the disabled and older people with several facilities. The first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, constructed at the cost of Rs 339 crores, also witnessed the inauguration of 23 buildings on Monday, providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.

Image: BJP/@Twitter