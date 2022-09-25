Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 93rd edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. Speaking on a slew of topics, Prime Minister began his address by urging citizens to share their views on the naming of the campaign and cheetahs who were brought to India from Nambia last week. He stated that a task force will monitor cheetahs on the basis of which it will be decided when people can visit them.

"It'll be great if the naming of cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest and maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the cheetahs. People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs; 1.3 crore Indians were elated and filled with pride. A task force will monitor cheetahs, on the basis of which we'll decide when you can visit the cheetahs," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further informed about the decision of renaming Chandigarh airport, "As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh." This announcement was made by the PM ahead of the late freedom fighter's birth anniversary on September 28.

PM Modi paid tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and called him a profound thinker and a great son of the country, "Today September 25 is celebrated as the birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the country's eminent humanist, thinker. This is the beauty of his thoughts, he had seen the great upheaval of the world in his life. He became a witness to the struggles of ideologies".

PM Modi pledges to intensify 'Vocal for Local' campiagn

PM Modi also pledged to intensify the 'Vocal for Local' campaign on the occasion of Mahatama Gandhi's birth anniversary and urged citizens to buy khadi, handloom, and handicraft products. "On the occasion of Bapu's birth anniversary on October 2, we have to take a pledge to intensify the Vocal for Local campaign. Khadi, handloom, handicraft with all these products, they must buy local goods. This campaign is also special because, during the time of freedom, the aim was to make India Aatmanirbhar, which will be a tribute to the freedom fighters in the true sense. I request you all to break all the records in buying all the products of khadi, handloom, and handicraft"

He also advised on people should use locally made non-plastic bags only in the upcoming festive season. "The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre and many such traditional bags is on the rise once again", he added.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi also stated that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing. "It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he added.

Prime Minister wished all the sportspersons participating in the 36th edition of the National Games that will begin on September 29 in Gujarat. He further said that India is scaling new heights in para-sports, which we have witnessed in multiple tournaments. There are many people who are working on the ground to promote fitness culture among the specially-abled, strengthening their self-confidence.

