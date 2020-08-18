'Take Right Precautions Against Tropical, Vector-borne Diseases': PM Modi Urges People

Even as India continues its battle against Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged everyone to take precautions against tropical and vector-borne diseases as they are common in this season. However, he also assured that the Centre is monitoring the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged everyone to take the right precautions, adding that the government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected.

Earlier in the day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also held a review meeting with Delhi government officials and the city's municipal corporations over the preparedness to check vector-borne diseases in the national capital. The Union Minister said that the meeting was necessary as everyone was busy battling COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Tuesday just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

One vaccine candidate to enter phase 3 trial soon

Addressing the media, NITI Aayog's VK Paul stated that 3 vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial on Tuesday or Wednesday. The other two are in phase 1 and 2 trials. Mentioning that a new dimension of the disease is coming forward, he added that scientific and medical communities are monitoring. He admitted that there may be some impact later too. On post-COVID symptoms appearing in some patients, he affirmed that the medical fraternity is responding to this with the available treatment modalities.

