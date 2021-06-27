PM Modi Urges People To Focus On Water Conservation: 'It Is Way Of Service To Nation'

On the 78th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to focus on rainwater harvesting amid the ongoing monsoon. Water conservation is a way to render service to the nation, he said.



While addressing the radio programme, PM Modi said, "The monsoons have come. Let us once again focus on water conservation. When the clouds rain they just don't rain for us, they also rain for our future generation. The rainwater gets collected on the ground, it increases the groundwater level, and that is why I believe water conservation is a way of service to the nation."

'Good deed of water conservation...': PM Modi

The PM also said there are a lot of people who do the good deed of water conservation as their duty and talked about a teacher named Satchidananda Bharati from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwa.

He said, "Bharati Ji is a teacher and he has imparted a very good education to the people through his deeds. Today, due to his hard work, the huge water crisis in the Ufrainkhal area of Pauri Garhwal has come to an end. Where people used to face water scarcity, today there is a continuous supply of water throughout the year."

"Bharati ji also added some new methods to this tradition. He regularly got small and big ponds dug. Due to this, not only the hills of Ufrainkhal turned green, but the problem of drinking water of the people was also solved. You will be surprised to know that Bharti ji has got more than 30 thousand such water tanks constructed. 30 thousand! This monumental work of his continues even today and is inspiring many people," PM Modi added.

Talking about people of Andhav village in the Banda district of UP, PM Modi said that they made an innovative effort for water conversation and have given a very interesting name to their campaign - 'Khet ka pani khet mein, gaon ka pani gaon mein'

The Prime Minister then narrated the story of a person named Paritosh from Nainital who wrote a letter on the subject. PM said, "He has written that he came to know about miraculous medicinal properties of Giloy and many other plants only after the outbreak of Corona! Paritosh has also urged me to tell all the listeners of Mann Ki Baat that we should know about the flora around us, and also convey it to others. In fact, this is our centuries-old heritage, which we have to preserve."

(With ANI Inputs)