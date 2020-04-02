PM Modi Urges People To Stay Healthy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the entire country is under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 1, urged people to follow protocols listed by AYUSH Ministry to keep healthy and strengthen their immunity.

"Recently the AYUSH Ministry came out with protocols that list out easy to do things that improve health as well as immunity. There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year," said PM Modi.

READ | Ex-Pak PM Abbasi Shames Imran Khan Over Covid & Says 'shut Up', Contrasts Him With PM Modi

READ | PM Modi Urges CM Thackeray To 'trace & Test' Markaz Attendees; Maharashtra Tally At 335

PM Modi urges on keeping healthy

Prime Minister Modi on Twitter shared some easy to follow practices which could help in keeping oneself fit throughout the year and asked people to make it a part of their lives. In his Sunday's Man ki Baat address, he said he will also upload a few videos of some of the Yaga postures that have greatly benefitted his health.

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others.



Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. pic.twitter.com/fZCPFJtwi0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Interaction with AYUSH practitioners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with AYUSH sector practitioners via video conferencing. In his interaction, he said that the AYUSH sector has a long tradition of keeping the nation healthy and its importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19.

PM Modi observed that the AYUSH network is spread through the length and breadth of the country. He said it is imperative for them to utilize this network, while working according to WHO guidelines, to spread the message of good practices that can help control the spread of the virus. PM Modi praised the ongoing efforts of AYUSH Ministry in promoting 'Yoga At Home' to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body.

READ | COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi; Urges For Sanction Rs 25,000 Cr For Bengal

READ | COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Advance Payment To MGNREGA Workers

(Image - PTI)