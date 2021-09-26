PM Modi Urges To Buy 'khadi Products And Mark Gandhi Jayanti With Great Fervour'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people must buy khadi products to mark "Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour". As the Gandhi Jayanti is just around the corner, PM Modi addressed his 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' During the episode, PM Modi reminded the listeners of the contribution of Gandhi to the cleanliness movement and said, "Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence. Mahatma Gandhi was a proponent of cleanliness; he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence.”

PM Modi said that the young generation must understand that keeping the country clean provided energy to the freedom movement. He said, “Today, after so many decades, the cleanliness movement has once again worked to connect the country with the dream of a new India." The Prime Minister also highlighted that how little things in the life of Mahatma Gandhi made a huge difference, things like keeping the surroundings clean, being honest, being respectful to others made everyone around him respect Gandhi.

Blooming khadi industry

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the ongoing initiative of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” and said, "Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to khadi." PM Modi also said that over the past few years, the khadi industry has flourished due to the increased demand in not just only India but from other parts of the world as well. He added, "You also know that there have been many occasions when the khadi showroom in Delhi has done a business of more than one crore rupees in a day." Urging the nation to buy more khadi products, PM Modi said, "let us buy khadi products and mark Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour." "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi also mentioned financial cleanliness and how villages and small businesses have started to adopt the UPI payment method.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: PTI