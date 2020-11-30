PM Modi Virtually Meets With 3 COVID Vaccine Makers; Praises Efforts In Fighting Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with three teams of Indian scientists working on the development of COVID-19 vaccines and appreciated their efforts in finding a solution to the health crisis. PM Modi held virtual meetings with teams of experts from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune; Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad; and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed,” the PMO said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing & manufacturing vaccine for #COVID19, today. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/hdgPP2iRkY — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

During the meetings, PM Modi stressed the need to inform the common man about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy in a simple manner. He also asked the companies to come out with suggestions on the regulatory processes of the vaccines.

The virtual meetings came just two days after the Prime Minister's visit to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune on Saturday to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus shots in these cities.

Coronavirus vaccines at different stages of development

All the vaccine candidates discussed in the meeting with PM Modi are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards.

Dr. Reddy’s Sputnik V vaccine

Hyderabad-based Pharma major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has taken up the responsibility to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India and also ensure its distribution here.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will be completing phase two trials of the vaccine candidate in December. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has decided to supply 10 crore doses of the vaccine to the Indian pharmaceutical company upon regulatory approval.

Gennova Biopharma's m-RNA vaccine

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s novel m-RNA vaccine candidate was approved by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in July, paving way for India’s very own COVID-19 vaccine that could be ready by March.

On November 18, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be 94% effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in people over 65-years-old.

Biological E Ltd's vaccine

Biological E Ltd has initiated phase I and II clinical trials of its Coronavirus sub-unit vaccine candidate in India. It was developed by the US-based Baylor College of Medicine. The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer has partnered with Baylor College and US-based Dynavax Technologies for producing the shots.

