PM Modi Visits Defence Industrial Corridor In UP; Targets ₹10,000 Crore Investment By 2022

"Aligarh that is known for securing homes with its locks will now protect the nation's borders", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the Aligarh node of UP's Defence Industrial Corridor on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi lauded the UP government for its pace in developing the defence Corridor.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. Prime Minister said that generations must know about the contribution of legends like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh who contributed to India's fight for freedom and also worked selflessly for education in India.

About Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University

The university is being established by the state government in memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. The University is being set up in a total area of over ​​92 acres at Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges in the Aligarh Division.

About UP’s Defense Industrial Corridor

The establishment of a Defense Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018. A total of 6 nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor, on 1428 hectares of land.

UP government aims at an investment of ₹10,000 crores in the Defence Industrial Corridor by 2022. In the Aligarh Node, a major part of the land allocation process has been completed and 143 acres out of a total of 184.7 acres of land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest ₹1245 crores in the node.

Prime Minister said that the Brahmos Missile unit will be started in the Aligarh node of the Defence Industrial Corridor and another huge missile manufacturing unit will be established in the Jhansi node. Defence Industrial Corridor will also generate employment for thousands of people in UP.

PM also said that the Aligarh node of the Defence Industrial Corridor will manufacture missiles, drones, anti-drone systems, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, special clothing and many other types of equipment for the defence forces. UP focuses on becoming a zero discharge defence electronic hub. Prime Minister also reiterated that Atmanirbhar Bharat vision aims at turning India into the biggest exporter in the defence sector instead of being the biggest importer.

The Defense Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting 'Make in India'. The Governor and the Chief Minister of UP were also present on the occasion.