PM Modi Vows To Amplify Concerns Of Global South At G7, Takes Firm Stance On Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, landed in Japan to attend the G7 summit which will be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. He will later also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia during his three-nation tour. India has been invited as a guest country by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to attend the G7 summit, the coming together of the core member states that are -- Japan, the US, the UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and the European Union.

Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/zQtSZUpd45 May 19, 2023

PM Modi vows to amplify concerns of global south

During an interview with Japanese media house Nikkei Asia, PM Modi said that India will "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South," the term used for third world countries which have diverse economic, political and cultural influence.

Reflecting on the subjects of climate, supply chains and technology that will be at the centre in the G7 summit, PM Modi told Nikkei Asia, "I will emphasise India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," and that New Delhi's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting." "We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests," he said, underscoring similarities between the economies of the Global South.

PM Modi's take on Russia-Ukraine war

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is also mentioned as one of the key issues that will be discussed in the summit. While New Delhi has been clear on its stance that "it is not an era of war", the G7 countries have objected to India's neutrality and business with Russia especially regarding supply of fuel at a discounted rate. "India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers," PM Modi told Nikkei Asia.

"We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine. Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict," he asserted, underlining India's "clear and unwavering" position. As for the G7 member states, they are likely to further corner Russia as the joint statement says, "the G7 will continue to strongly promote sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine."

PM Modi on hostile neighbours

Apart from global conflict, the PM also talked about hostile neighbours-- Pakistan and China-- and India's committment to protecting "its sovereignty and dignity."

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China," PM Modi said. "The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," he added. As for Pakistan, the PM said that "the onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard."

What's after G7?

"After the Japan visit, will be in Papua New Guinea to take part in the FIPIC Summit, a vital forum to boost multilateral cooperation. There will be productive deliberations on subjects such as sustainable development, climate change, healthcare and more," PM Modi said a tweet.