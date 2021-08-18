Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had hosted the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics for breakfast at his residence. During his interaction with the athletes, PM Modi hailed the Olympians as they spoke about their performance and experience. Amid this, PM Modi was seen wearing a gumcha that had autographs of Indian participants in the Tokyo Olympics. The image was tweeted by senior BJP leader and the party's National General Secretary B L Santosh.

PM Sri @narendramodi wears gumcha having autographs of Indian participants in #TokyoOlympics2020 . This respect & recognition was what achievers were missing all these days . pic.twitter.com/f3qHYHt4b4 — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) August 18, 2021

Tweeting PM Modi's picture where he can be seen donning the autographed gumcha, BL Santosh remarked that this kind of respect and recognition is what achievers were missing all these days.

PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent from Tokyo Olympics

After their ace performance at Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Indian contingent for breakfast at his residence. Moreover, he personally interacted with all the athletes and hailed them for their efforts. The Prime Minister remarked that the Indian contingent has motivated the young generation of the country. Moreover, the medal winning Olympians also gifted their sports equipment to Prime Minister Modi. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi while PV Sindhu, who secured a bronze medal, gifted her a badminton racquet.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves. Earlier, the Indian contingent was invited to the Red Fort on the Independence Day where they were showered with praises from PM Modi. PM Modi asserted that their stellar performance in Tokyo had made the whole nation proud. In addition, he also stated that he had observed a positive change among Indian parents after the Tokyo Olympics. He said the attitude of parents towards sports is changing and he envisions more parents supporting their children in pursuing sports.

India's feat at Tokyo Olympics

India bagged seven medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. The country's medal tally includes, one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in Track and field. Meanwhile, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medals. Whereas, Badminton player PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Wrestler Bajrang Punia returned with bronze medals in their respective events. On the other hand, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team earned their first Olympics medal in 41 years by winning the Bronze medal at Tokyo.