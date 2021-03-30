PM Modi Wishes Farooq Abdullah Speedy Recovery From Covid-19 As Family Self-isolates

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a message on Twitter, praying for the speedy recovery of the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference who tested positive for Covid-19, latter's son and former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah thanked the PM for his gesture.



Omar tweeted "My father & the rest of the family join me in thanking you for your wishes & prayers @narendramodiji." Earlier in the day, the former J&K chief minister had asked all those who came in contact with him or any of his family members, to take mandatory precautions, as his father showed symptoms of coronavirus.

'All those who came in contact with my family, please follow mandatory precautions'

He had written, "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions."

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji: PM Modi

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji.



Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah. https://t.co/a3Qw1axCNH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2021



Replying to Omar's tweet, PM Modi wrote "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah." PM Modi acknowledged the criticality of the situation and extended his support to Omar Abdullah and his family, while the latter reciprocated with an expression of gratitude.



Of the many prominent leaders who wished Farooq Abdullah an early recovery, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also wrote "Very sorry to hear that. Hope he recovers soon."