PM Modi Wishes Harsh Vardhan On Birthday, Calls Him 'hardworking & Diligent Administrator'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on the eve of his birthday. PM Modi took to Twitter to wish the Union Minister and called him a diligent and hardworking administrator.

On his birthday, my greetings to the humble and affable @drharshvardhan Ji. He has distinguished himself as a hardworking and diligent administrator, who is working to ensure a healthier India. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2019

About Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan is the Union Minister handling several portfolios such as Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences. Vardhan is also an ENT Surgeon by qualification and has also been an advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the past. The union minister represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha and has been an incumbent minister at the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pulse Polio Program

Harsh Vardhan as the State Minister of Health in 1994 was successful in overseeing the implementation of the pilot project of the Pulse Polio Programme that involved the mass immunisation of 1 million children up to 3 years of age in Delhi. After the successful pilot project in Delhi, the Polio program was launched nation-wide in 1995 that led to the immunization of 8.8 crore children across the country.

Vardhan has also been the Chief Ministerial candidate of BJP in the 2013 Delhi assembly election in which BJP emerged as the single largest party with 31 out of the 70 seat assembly. BJP could not form the government then as they fell short of an absolute majority. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vardhan contested the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi where he defeated the incumbent Union Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice, Kapil Sibal of Congress.

