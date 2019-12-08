Delhi Fire: Dr Harsh Vardhan Rushes Back From Jhansi; Assures Help From BJP Cadre

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan who is currently in Jhansi, said that in the aftermath of the fire tragedy in New Delhi, he will be returning to the capital immediately. In a tweet, he said that he is constantly getting updates from the local authorities and the BJP workers will be assisting the administrators in all possible ways.

Immediate return to the capital

At least 43 people died when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi on Sunday morning at 5 am. Most of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as labourers who were sleeping in the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road.

After inspecting the site, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "More than 40 people have died due to fire in the factory. I have ordered a magisterial probe into this. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. I have also announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to those families whose members have died here. Moreover, all the injured will be treated on government expenses and Rs. 1 lakh will be awarded to the injured." CM Kejriwal also visited the hospitals to seek updates on the condition of those injured.

Earlier in the day, MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police said, most deaths were due to asphyxiation and the police are investigating the incident.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to a short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."