PM Modi Salutes 'courageous Navy Personnel', Tweets Video Hailing Navy's Valour

On the occasion of 48th Navy Day on Wednesday, PM Modi has extended his wishes to the Navy personnel. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that we salute our courageous navy personnel. He added that their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer. Along with his message, PM also tweeted a video containing some thrilling footage of the Indian Navy and its operations.

'We salute their indomitable courage and valour'

Defence Minister Rajnath wishing the Navy on its special day conveyed his best wishes and greetings to all the personnel and their families. He said that the nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy and it is the manifestation of India’s maritime power.

On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the @indiannavy personnel and their families.



Chief of Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh along with Chief of Indian Army and Vice Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force paid homage at the National War Memorial on Wednesday.

Operation Trident

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 in commemoration of Operation Trident, the attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during 1971's Indo-Pakistan war. It was for the first time that an anti-ship missile was used in the operation. The operation was conducted on the night of December 4-5 and it inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels. India did not suffer any loss during the operation. As part of the operation, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and ravaged Karachi harbour fuel fields in Pakistan. The Indian Navy's three warships -- INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer -- played an important role in the attack.

Navy Day celebrations

The Indian Navy fleet sailed from Gujarat's Okha Port towards Pakistani waters to attack the Karachi port. The fleet reached 70 miles south of Karachi at night and after missiles were fired Pakistani vessel -- PNS Khaibar-- sunk. Many Indian Navy personnel who were part of the successful operation were honoured with gallantry awards. The Navy also organises a Beating Retreat ceremony at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the eve of the Navy Day. The Indian Naval Band performs across places between Gateway of India and Radio Club in Mumbai.

