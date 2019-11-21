The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Wishes Newly Sworn-in Sri Lankan Counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his newly sworn-in Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Twitter. Rajapaksa took his oath of office on Thursday

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his newly sworn-in Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Twitter. PM Modi is one of the first world leaders to wish Rajapaksa, a former two-term President, soon after he took his oath of office on Thursday. Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation from the post following the election debacle.

READ | Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa Accepts Imran Khan's Invitation To Visit Pakistan

PM Modi soon got a response from the new Lankan PM on Twitter. The two leaders are very active on the microblogging site and often interact on the platform to mark various occasions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.

READ | Jaishankar Meets Ex- Lankan Prez Mahinda Rajapaksa, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Decisive campaign to end the civil war

Mahinda Rajapaksa won power in 2005 and went on to become South Asia's longest-serving leader. He became the country's youngest-ever parliamentarian in 1970 at the age of 24. The two brothers led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three-decade-long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation, days after the ruling party's candidate lost the presidential election to Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa defeated Wickremesinghe's deputy Sajith Premadasa.

READ | Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Names Brother Mahinda As PM

READ | Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's New President, To Visit India On Nov 29: S Jaishankar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG