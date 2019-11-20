Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa Accepts Imran Khan's Invitation To Visit Pakistan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit his country, confirmed the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. Imran Khan, in a telephonic conversation with Rajapaksa on November 19 congratulated Sri Lankan president for getting elected for the coveted post and extended an invitation to visit his country at his 'earliest convenience'.

Congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory in Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Pakistan looks forward to working closely with him & with Sri Lanka, for further deepening & broadening our brotherly ties & close cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 17, 2019

Pakistan's courtesy call

According to the Pakistani embassy in Colombo, Khan hoped that the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya’s stewardship. “The excellent Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas,” said the embassy in a press release.

India ahead on diplomatic manoeuvring

India, on the other hand, already confirmed Rajapaksa’s visit on November 29 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to the newly-elected President. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar rushed to Colombo to meet Rajapaksa and convey PM Modi’s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity and security. Jaishankar also met Mahinda Rajapaksa, named as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka, and discussed the strengthening of existing bilateral relations.

A warm meeting with Sri Lanka President @GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity & security. Confident that under his leadership, #IndiaSriLanka relations would reach greater heights. pic.twitter.com/pDxZf0ZM3A — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2019

PM Modi talked to Rajapaksa as soon as the results were announced in the favour of the former military officer. PM Modi expressed confidence that the fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka will be further strengthened under the able leadership of Rajapaksa.

