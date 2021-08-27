PM Modi Wishes Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot A Swift Recovery After Angioplasty Procedure

PM Modi on Friday wished a swift recovery to Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot who underwent an angioplasty procedure in Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur. The latter was admitted following reports of severe chest pain. Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

PM Modi tweets

In a tweet, PM Modi prayed for CM Gehlot's health and wished him a speedy recovery. Lokesh Sharma, the officer on special duty to the Chief Minister, said, "The CM's angioplasty has been done successfully. Everything is fine".

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said that he would be undergoing angioplasty.

"Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done," Gehlot tweeted.

"I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," he said.

Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji. https://t.co/L2eszKldLe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Gehlot slams Centre over Sabarmati Ashram renovation

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the decision to modernise the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad by altering its original form is wrong.

He alleged that the Centre and the Gujarat government are trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with the basic structure of the Ashram.

"The decision of the Central government and the Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and modernise it is completely wrong. This decision is being criticised not only in India but all over the world. With this decision, the simplicity and purity of Sabarmati Ashram will end,'' he said in a series of tweets.

मैं केन्द्र सरकार से पुन: अपील करता हूं कि साबरमती आश्रम के मूल स्वरूप से कोई छेड़छाड़ ना करें। इससे धनार्जन के प्रयास करने की बजाय इसे चिंतन-मनन का केन्द्र रहने दें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 27, 2021

He brought up Mahatma Gandhi's reference and said that he led a simple life and devoted it to the freedom struggle and to the service of humanity.

"Creating state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the Mahatma who lived a simple life is contrary to the originality of his life. Bapu's thoughts and principles are reflected in the Sabarmati Ashram," Gehlot said.

