Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, interacted with a group of women dairy farmers during his visit to Banas Dairy which is located in Deodar of Banaskantha. PM Modi talked about the huge quantity of milk the women have been selling and their earnings, and further discussed various issues related to animal husbandry, including beekeeping.

The women praised the Prime Minister for getting proper electricity supply in various areas of the coastal state during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister as a result of 'Jyotigram Yojana'.

Yesterday’s interaction in Banaskantha offers a glimpse of the dynamism and self-confidence of India’s Nari Shakti.



Have a look at this video…. pic.twitter.com/sBnhWvX2rH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2022

The PM was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted a video giving glimpses of his interaction with the women dairy farmers. In the video, the women can be seen explaining how they are benefited from various initiatives of Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM and also now as the Indian Prime Minister. One of the women also mentioned how 24x7 electricity and gas supply is being provided under his initiative- 'Jyotigram Yojana'.

When another woman shared that she had once visited Nada Bet (the Indo-Pakistan Border in Gujarat), PM Modi was quick enough to ask, "Have you seen everything that Border Security Force does there? Now, do you feel like sending your son in BSF?" To which, the woman responded positively. The 71-year-old Prime Minister also said the current government has worked proactively to advocate women empowerment under various initiatives including 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. He said, "Earlier, whatever asset was purchased, was under men's name. However, today under Modi government, if a farm is purchased under a woman's name, stamp duty charges are removed. We have brought an intiative named 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', which is only for women."

PM Modi also talked about the signifiance of drip irrigation and its benefits. A woman also shared that when Modi was the CM, he used to ask people to save water and it is only now that they have understood its true meaning. Furthermore, PM Modi appealed that a total of 75 ponds are to be created in various villages of Gujarat.

In the wake of rising COVID cases, the Prime Minister also discussed how the BJP-led government provided free vaccines to people when it was necessary. PM Modi said like humans, it is also important that animals get vaccine doses to fight various diseases. One of the women shared that they support this directive and today, when an animal is sick on one call, ambulance reached to them within 30 minutes. A woman also shared her experience of beekeeping, and PM Modi, taking the conversation further, highlighted the significance and benefits of beekeeping.